Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 189,702 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $12.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after buying an additional 1,752,380 shares during the period. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

