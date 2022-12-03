Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

MRVL stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

