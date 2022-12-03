Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NTNX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $30.53 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $255,623.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.