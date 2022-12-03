Wells Fargo & Company Increases UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.23.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.53 on Friday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 in the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

