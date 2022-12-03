UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $48.68.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.