UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.23.

UiPath Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.53 on Friday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

