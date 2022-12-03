Morgan Stanley Raises PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $32.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.12.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 388.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

