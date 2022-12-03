Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Expands By 18.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,708.0 days.
Bunzl Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $40.34.
Bunzl Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunzl (BZLFF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.