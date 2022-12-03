Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Expands By 18.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,708.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

