Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Rises By 15.0%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBBYF opened at $2.40 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.