Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Rises By 11.5%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 719,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

About Buzzi Unicem

(Get Rating)

Read More

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.