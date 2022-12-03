Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hempfusion Wellness Trading Up 25.0 %
Shares of CBDHF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Hempfusion Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
