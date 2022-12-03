Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Trading Up 25.0 %

Shares of CBDHF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Hempfusion Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

About Hempfusion Wellness

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.