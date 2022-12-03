Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Expands By 25.9%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,434.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLPBF opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $180.66.
About Coloplast A/S
