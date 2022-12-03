Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Expands By 25.9%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,434.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPBF opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $180.66.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

