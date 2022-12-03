Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Decreases By 14.3%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,100 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 2,118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.2 days.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $2.42 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRRF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

