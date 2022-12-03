Short Interest in BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Expands By 12.7%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 780,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 225.5 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

CLLKF opened at 7.45 on Friday. BICO Group AB has a 52 week low of 2.36 and a 52 week high of 31.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.10.

Get BICO Group AB (publ) alerts:

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bio convergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation. The Laboratory Solutions segment offers 3D bioprinters, hybrid microscopes, single-cell dispensing instruments, and liquid handling instruments, as well as services and related consumables, such as bioinks, reagents, microscope lenses, software, printheads, and 3D reconstructed human tissues for applications in regulatory testing.

Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.