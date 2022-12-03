China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,912,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 4,922,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.
China Oilfield Services Stock Performance
CHOLF stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded China Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
About China Oilfield Services
China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.
Further Reading
