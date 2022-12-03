CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,332.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $44.00 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €52.00 ($53.61) to €60.00 ($61.86) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

