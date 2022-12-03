Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Grows By 9.3%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CICOY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.12.
COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.