Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Grows By 9.3%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CICOY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

About COSCO SHIPPING

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $1.2022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 28.73%. This is a positive change from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

