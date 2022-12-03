Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in November

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.3 days.

Cellcom Israel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CELJF opened at $5.51 on Friday. Cellcom Israel has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.