Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in November

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.3 days.
Cellcom Israel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CELJF opened at $5.51 on Friday. Cellcom Israel has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.88.
