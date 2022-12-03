Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 146,895 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $9.12.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
