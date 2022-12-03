Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 146,895 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $9.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

About Hagerty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.