CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 7%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.76. 9,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 406,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
CureVac Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CureVac (CVAC)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.