CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 7%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.76. 9,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 406,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CureVac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

