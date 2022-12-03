Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Up 6.6%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $411,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
