Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Up 6.6%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,651.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $411,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

