Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.80. Approximately 13,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 194,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

