Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.10. 7,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 322,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Enfusion Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth about $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 82.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $344,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

