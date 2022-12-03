Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.26. 23,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 512,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Adeia from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

About Adeia

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.45%.

(Get Rating)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.