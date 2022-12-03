Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 90,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,559,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Stem Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $464,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $1,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,489,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,682,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $464,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,950. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stem by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 56.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

