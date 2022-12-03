Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Down 5.4%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 5,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 41,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

VTRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $669.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Vitru during the 1st quarter worth $1,488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vitru by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Vitru by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

