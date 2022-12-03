Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Down 5.4%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 5,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 41,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VTRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Vitru Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $669.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitru (VTRU)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.