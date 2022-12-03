CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $72.68 and last traded at $73.02. Approximately 13,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 709,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Specifically, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.