Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.00

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37.48 ($0.45), with a volume of 87030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.25 ($0.46).
Creo Medical Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The company has a market cap of £68.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.34.
Creo Medical Group Company Profile
Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.
