Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.23 and last traded at $119.26. 20,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 496,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $96,489.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,107,200.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,746 shares of company stock valued at $58,447,854 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

