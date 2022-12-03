TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,232,808 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $21.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after buying an additional 8,888,682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,902,000 after buying an additional 6,202,073 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $617,452,000 after buying an additional 1,247,587 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,903,000 after buying an additional 491,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after buying an additional 888,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

