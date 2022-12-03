OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Up 5.8%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.30. 1,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 352,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OneSpan Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $527.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in OneSpan by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 74,689 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in OneSpan by 107.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

