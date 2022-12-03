ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ZoomerMedia Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$33.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.11.

About ZoomerMedia

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group.

