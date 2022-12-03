EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 6.4%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 31,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,441,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQRX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

EQRx Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQRx by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EQRx by 764.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,202 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of EQRx by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EQRx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

