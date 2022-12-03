Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$24.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

