Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.97

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 470,408 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

Further Reading

