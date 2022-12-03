Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 4,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 107,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
