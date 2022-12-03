Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 4,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 107,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 133,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

