Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 400,000 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gold Standard Ventures were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,973,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 701,225 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of GSV opened at $0.40 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $144.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

