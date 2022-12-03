Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $11.21 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

