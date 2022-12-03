Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $164.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.62.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

