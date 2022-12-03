Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crane worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crane by 624.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crane by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 48.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

CR stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.