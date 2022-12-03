Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

