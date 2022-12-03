Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

