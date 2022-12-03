ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONE Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.40.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 26.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 57.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,591,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

