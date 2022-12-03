Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of M&G from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 205 ($2.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 195 ($2.33) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.81.

M&G Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

