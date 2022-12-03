Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Boise Cascade worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

