Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 13,829 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Itron worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 105.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Stephens downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Itron Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.