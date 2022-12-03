Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.86 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Nordstrom worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

