Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,927 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Foot Locker worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FL opened at $40.04 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

