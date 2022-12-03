Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Signet Jewelers worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $3,739,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,597.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

