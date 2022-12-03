Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of MillerKnoll worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.50.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

